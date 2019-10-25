SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Now China attacks comments from Pence

Calls comments about democracy protesters 'irresponsible'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2019 at 8:45am
Print

Beijing (AFP) - Beijing slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for his "arrogance and hypocrisy" on Friday after he voiced support for Hong Kong democracy protesters and accused the NBA of kowtowing to China.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the United States should "cease expressing irresponsible opinions".

In a wide-ranging speech on US-China relations, Pence on Thursday also lashed Beijing over its trading behaviour, assertive military posture and treatment of religious minorities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russia to test pulling plug on internet
Now China attacks comments from Pence
WATCH: LeBron James screams, walks off court during national anthem
LGBT Jesuit priest: Bible may be wrong about homosexuality
Haunted house requires 40-page waiver, doctor's note, safe word
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×