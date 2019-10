(THE BLAZE) A group of nudists with a 55-year-old firetruck helped firefighters contain a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday, protecting a trailer and a power pole in the process.

Ditch the fake news ==> Click here to get news you can trust sent right to your inbox. It’s free!

According to WSMV-TV, a fire started in Rutherford County around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. On her way home from work, nearby Rock Haven Lodge nudist park resident Susan Palmer says she saw the smoke and called 911. After that, she got her neighbors involved.