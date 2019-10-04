Nunes: Impeachment 'an orchestrated farce'

(Washington Examiner) Republicans and President Trump, eager to discredit the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats, may have found their weapon in Adam Schiff.

Schiff, a California Democrat who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was tasked last month by Speaker Nancy Pelosi with leading the impeachment inquiry into the president's efforts to get foreign governments to investigate allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

But Schiff, 59, could be helping the GOP weaken the case for impeachment by making critical missteps that Republicans and Trump believe undermine the Democrats' case against the president.

Read the full story ›