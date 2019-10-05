NYC murder rampage: Homeless man kills 4 others with pipe

(DAILY BEAST) New York City police say four apparently homeless men were killed in Manhattan by an assailant wielding a three-foot long metal pipe thought to be from a construction site. The attacks were carried out while the victims were asleep.
A fifth person was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the New York Times, quoting NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti.
Speaking at a press conference Saturday morning, Deputy Chief Inspector Michael Baldassano said a 24-year-old male “person of interest,” who is also homeless, is in custody. He said the attacks appeared to be “random” rather than motivated by race or age.
