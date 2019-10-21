SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Obama staffer: Quid pro quo happens 'all the time'

Admission comes after she slams Mulvaney

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 10:00am
Print

(Daily Caller) Former White House communications director Jen Psaki criticized White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for admitting to a “quid pro quo” — and then almost immediately conceded that such arrangements were common practice.

Psaki joined Sunday’s panel discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union” discussing Mulvaney’s Friday press conference.

Tapper turned the question to Psaki directly, saying that the White House had admitted that there was a quid pro quo: “Ukrainian aid in exchange for an investigation into the 2016 election of DNC server.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







San Francisco blacklists 22 states over failure to promote abortion
Obama staffer: Quid pro quo happens 'all the time'
Now Sanders proposes taking more money than people make
Beto doubles down in attacks on churches
Media claims Gabbard didn't deny being Russian asset
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×