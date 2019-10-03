Officer suspended for cooperating with ICE restored

A county police officer in Virginia who was suspended for turning over an illegal immigrant to ICE has been restored to duty.

Amid public outrage over the suspension, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said Wednesday an investigation is still underway, but he ended the officer's suspension after a "procedural policy recommendation," the Washington Times reported

"We have one of the best police forces in the U.S. and I have confidence that our officer will represent us well throughout his career," Roessler said in a statement.

The Times reported the chief had publicly shamed the officer, accusing him of breaking department policy by checking if a man he encountered at a traffic stop who lacked a license had any federal warrants.

When the county’s system showed he was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the officer turned him over to ICE.

Roessler declared the officer "deprived a person of their freedom, which is unacceptable."

He also said his department’s reputation had been harmed, arguing the punishment of the officer was a way to restore credibility with the community.

The Times said that amid the rebuke from his department and the cheers of immigrant-rights activists, offers of assistance and support poured in as well.

