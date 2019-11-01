Oklahoma judge rejects challenge to 'permitless carry' law

(ABC NEWS) An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by a Democratic state lawmaker and gun safety advocates to block a new law that will allow most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews rejected a request by Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe for a preliminary injunction that would have stopped the "permitless carry" law from taking effect on Friday.

