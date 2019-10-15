SECTIONS
Passenger claims airline ruined her marriage

'I couldn't be ... the wife that he married'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:46am
(NEWS.COM.AU) -- A thirsty traveller has lost a legal case against Emirates airline after claiming she collapsed on a long-haul flight as a result of being denied enough water.

Lina Di Falco, 54, now faces potential costs running into hundreds of thousands of dollars after failing to get compensation from the airline giant.

Ms Di Falco sued the airline for damages in the Victorian Supreme Court, claiming the denial of adequate water caused her to faint and fall, hurting her ankle on the March 2015 flight from Melbourne to Dubai.

