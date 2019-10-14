Pastor Brunson shares 'God's side of the story'

(Fox News) Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was held as a political hostage in Turkey for 735 days, says he is sharing God's side of the story, as well as the darkest moments of his life -- when he was in jail-- in his new book.

The book stems from a promise to God while in prison, where he battled suicidal thoughts and doubted God's existence, unsure if he would ever see freedom again.

"My story is one of brokenness," Brunson told "Fox & Friends" Monday. "Many of the stories of biographies I read, they have very strong characters. I was actually very weak in prison and broken, and then God rebuilt me...I said in prison, 'God if you ever let me out of here, if I have a chance to speak, I will be open and honest about my brokenness."

