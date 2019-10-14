SECTIONS
Faith U.S. World
Print

Pastor Brunson shares 'God's side of the story'

Sharing story of life in Turkish prison in new book

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2019 at 10:00am
Print

(Fox News) Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was held as a political hostage in Turkey for 735 days, says he is sharing God's side of the story, as well as the darkest moments of his life -- when he was in jail-- in his new book.

The book stems from a promise to God while in prison, where he battled suicidal thoughts and doubted God's existence, unsure if he would ever see freedom again.

"My story is one of brokenness," Brunson told "Fox & Friends" Monday. "Many of the stories of biographies I read, they have very strong characters. I was actually very weak in prison and broken, and then God rebuilt me...I said in prison, 'God if you ever let me out of here, if I have a chance to speak, I will be open and honest about my brokenness."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Researchers promote sex robots that can turn down sex with owners
U.S. 'medical tourists' seek cheap health care abroad
Fox News hosts mock Trump in ad meeting
Report: 'More that just FISA abuse' to be in DOJ report
Pastor Brunson shares 'God's side of the story'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×