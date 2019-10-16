Pelosi strategy hammered after refusing to OK impeachment vote

(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she has no plans to hold a vote to formally approve an impeachment inquiry of President Trump has been met with an outcry from Republicans and the White House who argue the ongoing probe lacks legal authority.

Still, Democrats are continuing to call witnesses with Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, appearing Wednesday for a closed-door interview, as the White House resists Democrats’ investigatory efforts based on the House’s refusal to hold a vote.

Meanwhile, legal analysts say that should this clash end up before a judge, House Democrats could have a tricky time in court.

