Pelosi: There WON'T be formal vote launching impeachment

But moving ahead with secret proceedings 'to keep Trump and his lawyers in dark'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 1:59pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirmed to her Democrat Caucus on Tuesday that there will be no formal floor vote to officially launch an impeachment probe against President Trump.

Fox News Congress reporter Chad Pergram and Congress writer for The Hill Scott Wong both confirmed Pelosi has no plans to hold a full House vote.

Rather, Pelosi and her fellow Democrat coup plotters are moving full steam ahead with secret impeachment proceedings ‘to keep President Trump and his lawyers in the dark,’ as Adam Schiff previously stated.

