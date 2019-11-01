SECTIONS
People are getting paid to be infected with the flu

$3,300 and at least a 1-week stay at an inpatient facility

Published October 31, 2019
(CNN) It's widely accepted that the flu and the torrent of uncomfortable symptoms that come with it are to be avoided at all costs.

But a few selfless souls have signed up to get the the infection so that one day, perhaps none of us will have to endure it ever again -- and they get paid, too.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting willing subjects with influenza A (the infamous H1N1 virus, which has caused pandemics) and closely monitoring their symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

