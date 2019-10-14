Perpetual stress: 4 in 10 close to 'breaking point' at work

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — Everyone has the occasional day at work that is more stressful or hectic than usual, but at what point does job-related stress become unbearable? A new survey of 2,000 working British adults finds that the modern employee is more stressed than ever, and a significant portion of workers feel like they just can’t take it anymore.

The survey, commissioned by accountant support charity CABA, reveals that the average working adult feels stressed out for nearly a third of each and every working day, and four in ten adults feel they are very close to reaching their “breaking point.” Additionally, the average employee will lose five hours of sleep every week due to the pressures of their job.

Modern offices are literally covered in potential stress triggers, and respondents listed checking work emails at all hours of the day and night, performing a speech or presentation, and overly demanding superiors as their top workplace stressors.

Read the full story ›