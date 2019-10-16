Photo of nurse who worked 53+ hours in 4 days goes viral

(FOX NEWS) -- A woman’s touching tribute to her labor and delivery nurse sister who came to her house after a particularly rough shift has gone viral, as it provides some insight into what she had gone through during four days of work.
Laura McIntyre snapped a photo of her sister, Caty Nixon, crying on a chair in her house while still in her blue scrubs.
“She’s gonna kill me for this pic, but can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?” McIntyre wrote, on Oct. 10. “Caty just wrapped up her fourth shift in a row. That’s around 53+ hours in four days. That’s not including the 1.5 hours she’s in the car each day. She usually doesn’t get a chance to eat lunch or even drink much water. (& she has to dress like a blueberry.. I mean, come on). She is so good at what she does that she often forgets how to take care of herself while she’s taking care of her patients.”
