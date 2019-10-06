Pigs observed using tools for 1st time

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) An ecologist at a zoo in Paris has documented the first ever instance of Visayan warty pigs using tools.

Every six months, the endangered species dig out shallow nests in the first to prepare for the birth of piglets, typically by burrowing with their snouts.

At the Musée de l'Homme, a museum of anthropology in the heart of the French capital, a researcher saw one of the pigs take a stick in its mouth and began using it as a shovel to scrape out a nest.

Read the full story ›