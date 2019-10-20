SECTIONS
Plug THIS! Hummer may return as electric truck

GM shelved brand in 2010 during its bailout-backed re-emergence from bankruptcy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2019 at 1:33pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Hummer may soon return from the dead -- with an electric jolt.

Reuters reported Friday that General Motors will begin the production of a lineup of high-end electric pickups and SUVs in 2021 that could include a reboot of the Hummer brand, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The trucks would be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that had been “unallocated” prior to the start of the ongoing contract negotiations with the United Auto Works, Reuters said.

