Police: Man claims 'voodoo' made him shoplift from Walmart

(KTRE) A 29-year-old man told Lufkin police officers that the “voodoo” made him try to smuggle items out of Walmart without paying for them Thursday, according to the LPD media report.

Joshua Allen Renfroe, of Hemphill, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge. He was released from jail later Thursday after he posted bail on a $1,500 bond amount, according to jail records.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the alleged incident occurred at the Walmart store located at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive at about 4:36 p.m. Thursday. Renfroe was caught after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than $400 worth of merchandise out of the store in a plastic tote.

