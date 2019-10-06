SECTIONS
Police plucked from ocean by drugs smugglers they were chasing

3 officers hauled to safety after their boat crashed with vessel they were pursuing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 9:50pm
(LONDON GUARDIAN) Three Spanish police officers who were thrown into the sea when their boat crashed early during a high-speed chase were pulled to safety by the drug-smugglers they were chasing, police said.

The unexpected rescue happened on Friday after a police vessel began pursuing a speedboat “with four people on board that was suspected of transporting drugs” in waters off the southern coast of Spain, a police statement said.

During the chase, the two vessels collided, causing three police officers to fall into the sea as their boat “span out of control”.

