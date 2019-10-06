Police: Topless woman steals mail truck, hits bus, flips

(KOIN) A topless woman is accused of stealing a U.S. Postal truck and hitting a TriMet passenger bus before flipping and crashing in Northeast Portland.

Police said Monique Cortez-Munos stole the USPS truck from the 1600 block of Southeast Alder Street just after noon on Thursday. She drove away and hit the bus near Northeast Wasco and 162nd.

Three people, including the driver, were on the TriMet bus at the time of the crash, TriMet officials told KOIN 6 News. The passengers weren’t hurt. The driver wasn’t seriously hurt but did ask for medical help.

