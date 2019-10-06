SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

Police: Topless woman steals mail truck, hits bus, flips

Taken into custody after 12-block foot chase

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 10:25pm
Print

(KOIN) A topless woman is accused of stealing a U.S. Postal truck and hitting a TriMet passenger bus before flipping and crashing in Northeast Portland.

Police said Monique Cortez-Munos stole the USPS truck from the 1600 block of Southeast Alder Street just after noon on Thursday. She drove away and hit the bus near Northeast Wasco and 162nd.

Three people, including the driver, were on the TriMet bus at the time of the crash, TriMet officials told KOIN 6 News. The passengers weren’t hurt. The driver wasn’t seriously hurt but did ask for medical help.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top Dems to join PLO at conference critical of Israel
Pigs observed using tools for 1st time
2018: More spent on taxes than food, clothing, health care combined
Police: Topless woman steals mail truck, hits bus, flips
Police plucked from ocean by drugs smugglers they were chasing
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×