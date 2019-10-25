Politician allegedly hired 8 lookalikes to take place in exams

(LONDON GUARDIAN) A Bangladeshi politician has been expelled from university after allegedly hiring as many as eight lookalikes to take her place in exams.

Tamanna Nusrat, from the ruling Awami League party, is accused of paying the lookalikes to pretend to be her in at least 13 tests. The scandal emerged after the private broadcaster Nagorik TV entered a test hall and confronted one of the women posing as Nusrat, in a video that went viral.

Nusrat, who was elected to parliament last year, was studying for a bachelor of arts degree with the Bangladesh Open University (BOU).

