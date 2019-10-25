SECTIONS
Education
Print

Politician allegedly hired 8 lookalikes to take place in exams

'Everybody knew it but nobody uttered a word because she is from a very influential family'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2019 at 9:53pm
Print

(LONDON GUARDIAN) A Bangladeshi politician has been expelled from university after allegedly hiring as many as eight lookalikes to take her place in exams.

Tamanna Nusrat, from the ruling Awami League party, is accused of paying the lookalikes to pretend to be her in at least 13 tests. The scandal emerged after the private broadcaster Nagorik TV entered a test hall and confronted one of the women posing as Nusrat, in a video that went viral.

Nusrat, who was elected to parliament last year, was studying for a bachelor of arts degree with the Bangladesh Open University (BOU).

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mom of 44 kids banned from having any more children
Study: 75% of political tweets made by just 6% of users
Politician allegedly hired 8 lookalikes to take place in exams
Rush Limbaugh: Dems' 2020 campaign IS impeachment
A roadmap for peace in Syria
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×