Pope Francis thanks God for 'saints''; they win!

(Fox News) The New Orleans Saints may have some divine intervention to thank for their close win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Prior to the start of the game, a tweet from Pope Francis thanking God for saints went viral because the pope hashtagged "Saints," prompting the New Orleans Saints' team emoji to pop up in the tweet. There are team-specific emojis for each NFL franchise and those images are automatically added to tweets hashtagging the team names. So when the pope tweeted to "give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints," it appeared the head of the Roman Catholic Church was calling on the man upstairs to help get New Orleans a victory.

A few hours later, the Saints edged the Jaguars, 13-6, despite having to start backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and rely heavily on their defense.

Read the full story ›