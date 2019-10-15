SECTIONS
Education Faith U.S.
Print

'Prayer locker' yanked after anti-religion group whines

'I hope they realize they're taking a huge blessing away'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2019 at 11:50pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A Kentucky high school is shutting down a tradition allowing students to submit anonymous prayer requests so someone can pray for them.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State (AUSCS), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit, sent a complaint letter Sept. 17 to Pike Central High School about the "prayer locker," WYMT reported.

While the prayer locker has student support, the group says it's a "clear violation of the separation of church and state," alleging it was put up by school officials - but it was done by a student.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Matt Lauer hit with horrific new sex allegation
'Prayer locker' yanked after anti-religion group whines
Kim Kardashian, kids baptized at ancient church
Bikini malfunction: MSNBC boss 'showed graphic Maria Menounos image'
Millennials turn to extreme saving method to retire early
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×