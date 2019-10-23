Pregnant mom with cancer who was told to abort baby refuses to give up fight for son

A mother in California recently gave birth to a living miracle despite facing pressure to end her pregnancy.

Jade Devis, a 36-year-old mom-to-be, was already expecting her first child when she received the devastating diagnosis of stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer. Thankfully, Devis discovered her illness before it was too late after finding a lump that one doctor dismissed as nothing but a symptom of her pregnancy. Though the doctor reassured her, the patient felt sure there was more to it.

As it turned out, she was right.

“If I had ignored it, I would have been dead,” the new mom told Loma Linda University Health, the facility she eventually went to for treatment.

Over the next few weeks, Devis grappled with her options as she began learning about the disease. Around 10-20 percent of breast cancers are triple-negative breast cancers, according to BreastCancer.org. Unlike many kinds of breast cancer, these strains are not fueled by the hormones estrogen and progesterone, making them more difficult to treat. And as Devis quickly learned, this meant that hormonal therapies could not be used for treatment.

Instead, she would have to undergo a lumpectomy and chemotherapy -- both posing a huge risk to the little life growing inside her.

That's when Devis was told that her best option was to end the pregnancy.

“I did not know how I felt about the pregnancy until I was told I should not continue my pregnancy,” she said, deciding that her child's life was well worth the fight, no matter the risks. “That is when something rose up inside of me — I wanted to keep my baby because I would not allow a stranger to tell me my child’s fate.”

The new mom sought out a specialist who was willing to help her and her son through the difficult months of treatment. Devis ultimately faced several rounds of chemo along with a lumpectomy. Her specialist, Gayathri Nagaraj, knew going into the chemotherapy that Devis would face additional challenges because of her condition but was determined to do everything she could to help the expectant mother and her baby.

"Going through chemotherapy is tough for anyone, and we do our very best to support our patients in every way we can," the doctor said.

"In Jade's situation we had to be doubly cautious and alert to ensure the safety of the patient and the baby. I am extremely glad to be working with an amazing team who all came together to make this possible."

Devis went through a painful battle with cancer while preparing for the moment she would get to welcome a new life into her home.

“His heart was beating," she told Breitbart. "I could feel him inside. He was fighting, so I had to fight, too."

Miraculously, Devis delivered a healthy son in July.

According to Loma Linda University Health, the newborn suffered no complications as a result of the chemotherapy. Devis said that now that the danger is over, she can hardly believe how scary the past few months were.

“It is surreal to remember that my pregnancy had an element of extraordinary fear."

And although the new mom still faces a few more weeks of treatments, she won't be going through the journey alone. What's more, her doctors have confidence that her prognosis is good, and hope she will soon be cancer-free. Whatever the future holds, Devis is just grateful to have baby Bradley by her side.

"I am blessed when I look at my son, and I cannot ask for more than that," she said. "My baby boy is my miracle child."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.