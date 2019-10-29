Priest denies Biden Communion: Good for him

(PJMEDIA) -- Joe Biden was recently rebuffed while presenting himself for communion at St. Anthony Catholic Church in the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina. Father Robert Morey refused to give Biden the eucharist and issued a statement to the Catholic News Agency: "Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden. Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching."

Biden has been a vocal supporter of abortion and has advocated for the federal funding of abortion through subsidizing Planned Parenthood. The action of Fr. Morey is shocking to many because the Catholic Church has been lax on holding Catholic politicians accountable for their outright rebellion against Church teaching. Most notably, Andrew Cuomo was not excommunicated by Cardinal Dolan after signing into New York law the most extreme abortion laws this nation has ever seen, allowing full-term babies to be executed for any reason. Dolan likened excommunication in this instance as using it as a "weapon," which he declined to do.

