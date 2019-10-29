SECTIONS
Diversions Education Health U.S.
Print

Prof laments 'Sexy Mr. Rogers' Halloween costume

'It's a sad day in the neighborhood'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2019 at 9:23pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Leave it to an academic — again — to kill the fun.

Rutgers University-Camden’s Stuart Charmé, a “specialist in the psychology of religion” with a “particular interest in the religious ideas of children,” took to the pages of The Philadelphia Inquirer last week to complain about a female “Sexy Mr. Rogers” Halloween costume. (That’s right, the Mr. Fred Rogers of PBS children’s programming fame.)

“It’s a sad day in the neighborhood,” Charmé writes. “It amazes me time and again that, despite this post-#MeToo moment, when gender equality is increasingly championed, Halloween remains a holiday when commercial costume makers emphasize traditional gender roles for children and the sexualization of women.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







11-year-old girl stabs teacher at school
Students: Punish peers in offensive Halloween costumes
Prof laments 'Sexy Mr. Rogers' Halloween costume
How Michael Flynn was set up by Deep State
Model gives reason for flashing breasts in World Series
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×