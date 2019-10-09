SECTIONS
Education Money U.S.
Print

Prof spends 'hundreds of thousands' of dollars in research funds at strip clubs

Must pay back 1/3 of what he spent on dancers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2019 at 10:00pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Drexel University must pay the federal government nearly $190,000 to cover the strip club spending habits of a former professor, according to a settlement announced Monday.

Over a 10-year period, Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, the former head of Drexel University’s electrical engineering department, burned hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds meant for energy, science and naval research. The $190,000 settlement, which must be paid by the university, will help the school stave off a lawsuit by the federal government.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nwankpa filed suspicious reports listing expenses at gentlemen’s clubs such as Club Risque, Cheerleaders, and the Tacony Club. When confronted about the spending, he fessed up and agreed to pay $53,328 – far short of the total amount he spent.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dog owners live longer, study finds
White House declares war on impeachment
Prof spends 'hundreds of thousands' of dollars in research funds at strip clubs
Woman sues church for 'breastfeeding shaming'
Man accused of swindling money as false church planter
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×