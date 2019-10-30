Prof: Trump 'mentally impaired,' has 'early onset dementia' as 'obese male'

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- A Texas psychiatry professor claimed that President Donald Trump “is mentally impaired,” “cannot think normally,” and “is dangerous.”

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center professor John Talmadge made the assertion on Twitter, elaborating that “when he is removed from office he literally will not understand what happened. He will have to make up a story, tell lies, and rant about Hillary’s DNC server.”

“Trump has no policy on any issue because his mental impairment means he cannot think strategically or in abstract terms,” the professor continued. “He cannot weigh options, assess risk, or foresee consequences. Concepts like fairness, justice, honor and integrity quite literally do not register.”

Read the full story ›