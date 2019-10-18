SECTIONS
Education Politics
Print

Pronoun obsession moves from campus to politics

'It takes one extra breath to help people feel seen and respected'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:31pm
Print

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) Over the last several years, we have seen the migration of progressive culture from the halls of college campuses to the mainstream. The creation and recognition of ‘International Pronouns Day’ is a perfect example.

If you haven’t heard of International Pronouns Day, you’re not alone. It’s new, having been first recognized just last year. It occurred again yesterday and is already being treated by many as completely mainstream.

This concept grew directly out of the recent embrace of transgenderism in higher education, where the special day for pronouns is being heavily advanced and celebrated.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×