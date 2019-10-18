Pronoun obsession moves from campus to politics

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) Over the last several years, we have seen the migration of progressive culture from the halls of college campuses to the mainstream. The creation and recognition of ‘International Pronouns Day’ is a perfect example.

If you haven’t heard of International Pronouns Day, you’re not alone. It’s new, having been first recognized just last year. It occurred again yesterday and is already being treated by many as completely mainstream.

This concept grew directly out of the recent embrace of transgenderism in higher education, where the special day for pronouns is being heavily advanced and celebrated.

