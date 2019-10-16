Rand Paul hits Lindsey Graham: 'Wrong about almost every foreign policy decision'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rand Paul sharply criticized fellow Senate Republican Lindsey Graham for suggesting that U.S. troops should remain in northern Syria.

"Lindsey Graham has been wrong about almost every foreign policy decision of the last two decades," the Kentucky senator said during a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC. "He was wrong about the Iraq War. The Iraq War was a mistake. It made Iran stronger, allowed more chaos, more instability, and more terrorism. He was wrong about the war in Libya. It lead to more chaos and more terrorism. He is wrong about this."

Paul was referring to tweets from the South Carolina senator that condemned the White House's decision to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria.

