Report blames CIA for rise of 'feminine' male celebrities in China

Popularity of 'little fresh meat' is meant to 'weaken the male temperament'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2019 at 8:06pm
(RADII CHINA) China’s scientific community has entered the conversation about the wave of fresh-faced, androgynous Chinese male stars known as “xiao xian rou,” or little fresh meat. Their conclusion after digging into this phenomenon? Blame the CIA.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, which is the premier research institution for the social sciences under the Chinese State Council, released a report claiming that the CIA was responsible for the rise of “feminine” male celebrities across Asia.

