Gun-control fail: Less than 1% of 500,000 bump stocks surrendered

If Democrats want a sneak preview of how any attempted "mandatory gun buyback" in America will go down, all they need to do is take a look at the total failure of the recent bump stock ban.

After a bump stock was used in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, the devices were eventually made illegal. The final ban came in December 2018.

Thanks to a Freedom of Information request from The Washington Times, we can finally see how effective a government-mandated ban on a firearm device really is.

And the results aren't pretty for anyone wanting to confiscate guns, magazines or firearm accessories from Americans.

From the date of the ban to April 2019, only 582 bump stocks were handed over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An additional 98 were secured as evidence.

According to an ATF spokeswoman, the bump stocks held for evidence were from people who informed the agency that they wanted the devices back in the event the ban is reversed.

The Trump administration estimated that there were up to 520,000 bump stocks in the United States before the ban. The devices handed over to the feds accounts for a minuscule portion of that -- only a fraction of a percentage point.

Although some bump stocks held by companies were destroyed in large numbers, it appears those in civilian hands are largely remaining there.

A similar measure in New Jersey aimed at large magazines was met with the same level of obedience; people refused to turn the banned objects in. Some even sealed them up in walls or under flooring in the hopes that if they ever needed them, the magazines would be accessible.

That state's attempt to limit the Second Amendment saw an even more embarrassing defeat than the federal bump stock ban, with not a single magazine handed in to authorities.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone familiar with gun enthusiasts in our nation, whose culture was founded in the fires of the American Revolutionary War.

Any talk of gun confiscation, being increasingly marketed as a "mandatory gun buyback" by Democrats, is often met with promises of resistance from citizens and even law enforcement.

Robert "Beto" O'Rourke is a frequent critic of so-called assault rifles, promising to rip them from law-abiding Americans' hands in his own sick twist on confiscation. Not everyone is on board with this, and even survivors from the Columbine High School shooting are showing up to challenge him.

O'Rourke isn't alone in his hatred for Americans' gun rights.

Some of his 2020 competition, like Sen. Kamala Harris, are just as rabid when it comes to disarming citizens. Harris admits her plan to defang the nation would bypass any semblance of due process and come as an executive order.

The fallout from the bump stock ban brings up a question that many on the left need to answer before they continue their assault on gun rights: What happens when Americans refuse to obey one of these laws?

Door-to-door searches would prove to be a bloody venture, and many in law enforcement would likely refuse to comply with an order such as that.

With many firearms and accessories not existing on a registry, it would make hunting them down that much harder. There's no quicker way to turn the population against you than to invade their homes.

It's no secret that Americans are not about to let politicians in Washington, D.C. dictate what their Second Amendment rights look like. How many more bans do leaders need to create before that finally sinks in?

