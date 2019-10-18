Researchers: Facial-recognition tech IDs transgender women as men

(PLURALIST) It turns out that facial recognition technology doesn’t work very well for transgender people.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder recently tested a number of leading AI-based facial analysis services on photos of cisgender, transgender and otherwise gendered Instagram users. They gathered the 2,450 photos by searching the hashtags #woman, #man, #transwoman, #transman, #agenderqueer or #nonbinary.

According to the hyper-woke researchers, the names of the hashtags were “crowdsourced” exclusively from “queer, trans, and/or non-binary individuals.”

Read the full story ›