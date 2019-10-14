SECTIONS
Researchers promote sex robots that can turn down sex with owners

'Divorced from reality,' says critical law professor

Published October 14, 2019 at 12:39pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Are “virtuous sex robots” the way of the future? University researchers suggest that robots created for human pleasure should be designed so that they can grant or withhold consent, as well as teach sex education.

Anco Peeters, a doctoral student at Australia’s University of Wollongong, and Pim Haselager, associate professor at The Netherlands’ Radboud University, published “Designing Virtuous Sex Robots” in the International Journal of Social Robotics last month.

The paper examined four areas: “virtue ethics and social robotics,” “Contra instrumentalist accounts,” “Consent practice through sex robots” and “Implications of virtuous sex robots.”

