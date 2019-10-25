Review of 'Russia collusion' now 'full-fledged criminal investigation'

U.S. Attorney John Durham's growing investigation into alleged misconduct related to the 2016 election by the Justice Department and the FBI under Barack Obama has become a full-fledged criminal investigation, according to sources who spoke to Fox News.

Durham is reviewing the origins of the counterintelligence investigation that turned into Robert Mueller's special counsel probe of alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

A source told Fox News the upcoming report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that addresses alleged FISA abuse by the Obama DOJ and FBI will explain why Durham's investigation now is a criminal inquiry.

Horowitz's report is expected to become public soon. He said there are "few" redactions for security and other reasons.

The change in status of Durham's investigation means he now can subpoena witnesses, file criminal charges and impanel fact-finding grand juries.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Durham's investigation had expanded because of evidence gathered during a recent investigational trip to Rome with Attorney General William Barr.

Barr told embassy officials in Italy, according to the report, that he "needed a conference room to meet high-level Italian security agents where he could be sure no one was listening in."

Durham and Barr heard a taped deposition from Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor who allegedly told Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, according to a source in the Italian Ministry of Justice who spoke to the Daily Beast earlier this month.

The source said Mifsud said he needed police protection because people wanted to harm him.

In April, Barr stunned members of Congress when he declared there was evidence of "spying" by the Obama administration on the Trump campaign in 2016, noting it's a serious matter when intelligence assets are used to attack a political opponent.

Papadopoulos has alleged the exchange with Mifsud was part of a "setup."

Sources told Fox News that Durham was "very interested'" to question former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Durham's criminal review has prompted some CIA officials to obtain criminal legal counsel.

Brennan and Clapper were in the Obama administration not only when Mifsud spoke to Papadopoulos, but also when the DOJ and FBI submitted the unverified and now debunked anti-Trump dossier by former British spy to a secret intelligence court to obtain surveillance warrants against former Trump adviser Carter Page. The Obama administration didn't inform the FISA court that the document was commissioned and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to substantiate any of the dossier's key claims, including that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen flew to Prague to build a conspiracy with Russian hackers.

Fox News said Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are now concerned now that the DOJ "may be used as a tool of political retribution, or to help the president with a political narrative for the next election."