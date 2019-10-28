Role reversal: Kids often beg parents to put phones away

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — A common stereotype these days is the concerned parent demanding their child or teen put down their smartphone for some quality family time. Well, surprisingly, a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents of school-aged children (ages 5-18) has revealed that half of respondents have been asked by their own child to put their phone away.

At least, it seems, many parents are aware that this is an issue; 62% of surveyed parents admitted that they spend too much time on their phones while in the presence of their children.

The survey, commissioned by child play foundation The Genius of Play, also found that a staggering 69% of parents feel “addicted” to their smartphones. In fact, most parents are so enthralled with their pocket-sized devices that they only spend 24 minutes more per day with their children as they do with their phone! On average, respondents spend two hours and 17 minutes on their phone each day, and two hours and 41 minutes of screen-free time with their children on a daily basis.

Read the full story ›