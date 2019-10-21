Romney Twitter treachery no surprise

When I warned Republican voters in 2008 that then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney was Obama with straight hair, people went apoplectic. I was assailed from every corner of so-called conservatism, but I stood my ground because I knew I was right.

So why would I now be surprised that Romney had a secret Twitter account using the assumed name "Pierre Delecto" and that he used same to troll and attack President Trump and those in the public forum who openly support the president?

Truth be told, I'm not really surprised that there are people still support the dishonorable and eminently dishonest rogue politician who trades as a Republican because he would have trouble winning on the Democratic ticket. People are gullible, and as there are a few people who support the "Halloween Sisters" – i.e., Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria "Oscar" Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley – there are those who will support "Fauxcahontas Warren" and Romney even though they are both perennial losers. Who knows? Maybe a Warren-Romney ticket would appeal to certain people.

Romney's moral compass is whatever it needs to be to enable him to get what he wants. Right now, he wants to be serenaded by the faux-news programming as the man who scorns President Trump – like Andrew Napolitano, the president-hating know-nothing know-it-all on FoxNews who has an ax to grind because Trump refused to nominate him for the high ourt.

Whether President Trump actually ever really wanted Romney to be his secretary of state or whether that was a figment of the mainstream media imagination fed to the public by Romneyites to help him save face – Romney is a loser.

He has repeatedly invented himself, yet he remains an undesirable candidate who had to rely upon the man he hates most to get elected to the U.S. Senate after Orin Hatch's retirement. The positions Romney held in 2012 were 180 degrees from the positions he held and ran on in 2007 and 2008. His positions today are different. This isn't a case of growing up and realizing that you've held the wrong views on a plethora of issues – this is an outright effort by Romney to deceive the public into believing he isn't what I and others accurately paint him as.

Patriotic Americans want representatives who love America, who will honor and defend the Constitution, not look for ways to corrupt it.

A few reminders about Romney I need point out once again because the memory of the American people is not known for its longevity:

He and his wife have donated to Planned Parenthood, and it's not the amount of the donation that counts, it's that his donation helped pay someone to murder unborn children. A 2007 American Spectator article said: "When it comes to verbal gymnastics on abortion … Mitt Romney deserves a gold medal." ("Abortion-Contortions," W. James Antle, III, Feb. 22, 2007)

In a 1994 senatorial debate against the late Ted Kennedy, Romney said: "[I] recognize the right of all people to believe as the want and not to impose our beliefs on other people. I believe that abortion should be safe and legal in this country. I have since the time my mom took that position when she ran in 1970 as a U.S. Senate candidate. I believe that since Roe v. Wade has been the law for 20 years, that we should sustain and support it, and I sustain and support the law, and the right of a woman to make that choice, and my personal beliefs, like the personal beliefs of other people, should not be brought into a political campaign." He was then criticized by Kennedy for being "multiple-choice," because of his flipping back and forth on the subject. In his 2002 race for the governorship of Massachusetts, he said: "As governor [I] would protect the current pro-choice status quo in Massachusetts."

And it appears, that like Obama, Romney has problems with familial events pursuant to civil rights – his claims that his father and Dr. King marched together have been exposed as lies.

As governor his legislation calling for a certified pool of capital-case lawyers who would serve to ensure a fair process for criminals in a capital case was too far out even for the liberals in Massachusetts. The legislation also called for an increased standards of "no doubt," which differs from "beyond a reasonable doubt."

He was for more government spending on public schools as a means to increase better grades and outcomes. Like Obama and Bush, he has uses threats and blackmail to get his way, even if it's extortive. As governor he insisted Connecticut pay $75 million as a "blocking fee" or he would bring casinos to Massachusetts that would have directly impacted the people of Connecticut.

Romney claimed to support the Second Amendment, but in past campaigns he freely claimed to be a supporter of gun control. He supported the Brady Bill, and he supported a ban on assault weapons. Add to that that there is evidence that refutes his claim to be an avid hunter.

Despite the fact that he claims to support traditional families, he has been all over the place on homosexual issues and homosexual marriage. He refused to sign a pledge to honor, uphold and defend traditional marriage and to oppose homosexual marriage in July 2011. He turned around and then only one month later, in August 2011, publicly condemned homosexual marriage. It is my opinion that his signing the 2012 presidential pledge sponsored by the National Organization for Marriage isn't worth the paper it was signed on.

Romney claimed to oppose pornography, but as Dr. James Dobson's Focus on the Family and the Family Research Council pointed out, he did absolutely nothing to prevent Marriott Hotels as they started making it available in their hotels – even though he served on the Marriott board. He claimed not to know Marriott was making substantial profits from the pornography, even though he served on the board's financial audit committee. He has attempted to straddle the fence on embryonic stem cell research, and in 2009 he supported Obama's stimulus plan. And we know that he has been all over the place on health care.

These are but a few of the issues on which Mitt Romney has flipped, flopped and flipped again. He has used his mother as a prop for abortion, just as Obama used his mother as a prop for health care. And let me not omit that Obamacare is based upon the government health care Romney instituted in his state when he was governor.

Factor in the treachery Romney has shown Trump even though it's a safe conclusion that his replacement seat in the Senate is owed exclusively to the president.

Romney sided with the Mueller Report against President Trump, claiming that it didn't exonerate him. He was one of the first members of Congress to falsely accuse President Trump of a "quid pro quo" of billions of dollars in U.S. support in exchange for damaging information against Joe Biden. This despite the fact that the telephone transcript between the Ukrainian leader and President Trump clearly proves no such thing ever took place.

With all of the aforementioned and even more that is unlisted because of constraints of space – why on earth would I be surprised that Romney has been caught using a secret Twitter account to attack President Trump and spy on his supporters. The only thing that would surprise me is if Romney only has the one spy account.