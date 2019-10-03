Rosenstein emails do nothing to quell corruption worries

Newly disclosed emails by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein show "corruption" behind the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel and a "cozy" relationship with anti-Trump media, says Washington watchdog Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch released 145 pages of Rosenstein’s communications, including an email to Muller stating, "The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions."

Among the communications also are "off the record" emails with major media outlets around the date of Mueller's appointment.

Judicial Watch explained the significance of the time period in which the emails were written.

"On May 8, 2017, Rosenstein wrote a memo to President Trump recommending that FBI Director James Comey be fired. The next day, President Trump fired Comey. Just three days later, on May 12, Rosenstein sent an email assuring Robert Mueller that 'The boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.'

"In a May 16, 2017 email, sent the day before Mueller's appointment, Rosenstein emailed former Bush administration Deputy Attorney General and current Kirkland & Ellis Partner, Mark Filip stating, 'I am with Mueller. He shares my views. Duty Calls. Sometimes the moment chooses us.'

And on May 17, Judicial Watch noted, Rosenstein appointed Mueller to investigate the Russia collusion allegations. After two years, Mueller concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia in the 2016 election.

BizPacReview noted the reference to "discussions" and "duty calls."

"Discussions about what?"

"More troubling still is that these bizarre, cryptically worded emails were sent around the same time that he plotted with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to remove Trump from office," BPR said.

"And according to Judicial Watch, Rosenstein was in touch with the demonstrably liberal mainstream media the whole time that all of this occurred," Judicial Watch said.

That's because the documents confirm Rosenstein was in direct communication with reporters for "60 Minutes," the Washington Post and the New York Times at the time of the special counsel appointment.

Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton thinks the findings offer further evidence that Mueller's appointment and subsequent investigation were rooted in corruption.

"These astonishing emails further confirm the dishonest corruption behind Rosenstein's appointment of Robert Mueller," he said in a statement. "The emails also show a shockingly cozy relationship between Mr. Rosenstein and anti-Trump media reporters."

WND reported Rosenstein has insisted he was "joking" when he offered to wear a wire to record his meetings with the president. He made the comment during a discussion in the Department of Justice about using the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

But Judicial Watch obtained a two-page memo written by then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe that indicates Rosenstein's remark was no joke.

In the May 16, 2017, memo, McCabe said Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire into the Oval Office "to collect additional evidence on the president's true intentions." Rosenstein, according to the memo, said he thought it was possible because "he was not searched when he entered the White House."

The document came to light as a result of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by Judicial Watch.

"This incredible memo details the conflicted and conniving coup effort against President Trump," said Fitton.

"It is astonishing and shocking McCabe thought he could have the FBI conduct a 'counterintelligence' operation on the president and Rosenstein thought it would be appropriate to wear a wire to secretly record President Trump in the Oval Office. That the DOJ and FBI sat on this smoking gun for a year shows the need for urgent housecleaning at those agencies."

The new emails reveal Rosenstein talked with "60 Minutes" about the Mueller appointment and with the Washington Post about him owing the publication "a long story."

BPR said the "belief by those on the right — a belief that’s now being investigated by the Trump DOJ — is that Mueller’s investigation into the president was predicated on corruption."

"It's a belief shared by Fitton, who believes the investigation was part of a coup to remove Trump from office."