Run, Hillary, run!

A random thought flitted through my brain last week: "I wonder what Hillary is up to these days?"

I seldom give Hillary a thought beyond a thankful prayer we don't have to listen to her braying horse-laugh or unhinged profanity-laced tirades from the White House. She is, after all, a most forgettable woman, which is doubtless why she ricochets through life desperately attempting to stay in the spotlight, particularly after the 2016 election.

In a bizarre, train-wreck sort of way, I feel sorry for Hillary. She honestly thought she would be the leader of the free world at this point. As a washed-up has-been, she's reduced to salvaging her political career by penning oeuvres on "gutsy women" and reminding everyone how "she lost an extremely winnable race" in 2016.

Hillary is nothing if not tenacious. She simply cannot let the results of the election go, convinced something evil and nefarious interfered with her victory. "It's as if Hillary Clinton has chosen to dedicate the remainder of her life to reminding everyone that only she could have lost the 2016 presidential election to a former reality show host," notes Becket Adams in the Washington Examiner.

At the moment, it seems Ms. Clinton is on a "listening tour" around the county. "I'd like to hear what you're thinking," she assures supporters. (I presume she has no interest – none whatever – in knowing what her non-supporters are thinking.) But while "she isn't talking about running for president for a third time," this article reports, "Clinton said that she has been talking to people about key issues, including immigration reform and electing Democrats 'at all levels' in 2020."

It's funny how she's determined to "listen" now when she never listened throughout 2016 about why she was unelectable. If you recall, Hillary came out with a book entitled "What Happened" in which she attempted to dissect what went wrong with her failed 2016 presidential attempt. The Daily Mail came up with at least 41 factors she blamed for her loss, including: James Comey, the FBI, Putin, the Russians, Wikileaks, low-information voters (those deplorables!), the Electoral College, anti-American forces, everyone who assumed she would win, bad polling numbers, Barack Obama, white women, the New York Times, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, "Bernie Bros," people wanting change, misogynists, television executives, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, content farms in Macedonia (say what?), campaign finance, the media, Steve Bannon and Breitbart, the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Cambridge Analytica, women protesters, Matt Lauer, white voters, Democratic documentary makers, Benghazi investigators, voter suppression, Mitch McConnell, the Supreme Court, fathers, husbands, boyfriends and male bosses.

Prior to 2016, Hillary apparently never "listened" to what anyone outside her ivory tower told her, to wit: nobody likes her. The left believes that because they talk to each other – and only to each other – then they must be right about everything since everyone they know agrees with them. It's far easier to come up with 41 excuses why Hillary lost to Trump than admit her primary shortcoming, to wit: nobody likes her. Will she ever "listen" to the truth? I doubt it.

So, embodying the definition of insanity, now it seems Hillary is hinting she will once again seek to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Cues are everywhere, despite any assurances to the contrary. Hillary's schedule is suddenly packed with media appearances, not all of which are focused on promoting her latest book. In response to Trump's tweet Wednesday urging Clinton to enter the race, Hillary responded: "Don't tempt me. Do your job."

"[W]ith impeachment mania reaching a fever pitch in Washington and with the Biden campaign fading, Hillary may sense an opening," notes Michael Snyder. "[I]t is interesting to note that a 'Hillary 2020' campaign shirt in five different colors is available on Amazon right now. Is that just wishful thinking, or is that another clue?"

It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if Hillary threw her hat in the ring. As someone once said, there are only two cures for those bitten by the presidential bug: election or death. Power-mad people such as Hillary cannot seem to resist the lure of the ultimate position in American power.

Clueless as always, Hillary seems to think she honestly has a chance. This article reported, "Clinton vented during a PBS NewsHour interview on Tuesday about the issue that spelled her political demise, saying that '[n]othing has been more examined and looked at than my emails, we all know that. So, he's either lying or delusional, or both.' … And then in a stunning declaration, she deadpanned: 'I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.'"

"Obviously I can bet him again." Of course you can, Hillary. Your popularity and reputation are such that you could give The Donald a massive whomping defeat in 2020. Go for it. We'd love to watch the train wreck.

I'm sure no one will remember the visuals from two years ago when, during a campaign stop, she couldn't even attract 200 people. It was such a humiliatingly small crowd she didn't even bother showing up, but instead let Joe Biden stand in for her. (As someone snarked at the time, "I'm surprise there were so many people for Hillary, usually she gets about 150.")

Or what about the time in September 2016 – at the height of the campaign, when her popularity was peaking – when Trump had 15,000 supporters attend a Florida rally, 12,000 turned away, and 25,000 view a livestream? At the same time, Hillary literally could not fill a college gymnasium.

I look forward to hearing Hillary's platform, I really do. I look forward to knowing how she can improve the economy more than Trump. I look forward to learning how her foreign policy and negotiation skills will put America first. Most of all, I look forward to finding out if her attitude toward us deplorables has changed.

In fact, it's the deplorables like me who hope Hillary runs. Perhaps she doesn't remember the message she conveyed during the last election, but we haven't forgotten. Hillary's message was "I don't give a bleep for half the country." Trump's message was "Let's make America great again." Which message do you think resonated louder? Let's face it, it took a Hillary to elect a Trump.

As the Daily Caller tweeted, "Hillary wants to break the glass ceiling of being the first woman to lose the presidency three times."

Please, Hillary, run. The entertainment factor alone would be worth it.