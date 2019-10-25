Rush Limbaugh: Dems' 2020 campaign IS impeachment

The Democrats in Washington may not yet have picked their candidate for president in 2020. But they have fully launched their 2020 campaign, according to talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It's called impeachment.

He explained on Thursday that there can be no other objective for what is going on now – the star chamber type inquisition being run by Rep. Adam Schiff, the selected "leaks" of information, the denial of access to Republicans to information about what's going on.

"The game is not conviction because it can't be achieved [in the Senate]. And the game is not acquittal because that blows everything up," Limbaugh said. "The last thing they want is to go to trial in the Senate and have 20 Republicans not vote to convict. That would mean Trump is found not guilty. That would be the worst possible things for Democrats after four years of Trump did everything, after four years of them trying to lie to the American people Trump's guilty of every damn thing they've charged him with, three, four months before the election here comes an acquittal in the Senate? No way."

He explained the goal is to damage the president in the opinion of the public.

"What they want is useful idiots like Mitt Romney to publicly express their support for getting rid of Trump. Then they can claim that this phony impeachment effort is bipartisan. And that's their campaign. This is their 2020 campaign. They don't think they can win it with any of the candidates they have seeking the nomination. They really don't."

And, he said, "They don’t think they can beat Trump on issues. They don’t think they can do that. All they've got – and I mean all they've got – is the ongoing effort to try to convince a majority of voters that Trump is unqualified, inept, and shouldn't have been elected in the first place. Their effort, the objective here remains what it started out as, overturning the election results of 2016."

He suggested a "pause" is coming on the impeachment business, for one thing because it isn't even formally impeachment yet since the House hasn't voted.

Fox reported that Doug Burns, a former federal prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the Eastern District of New York, agrees with that suggestion.

He said the "elephant in the room" is that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has chosen against asking the House to vote.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist or an MIT professor to know that they didn't do a vote because they didn't want to have [Democratic House members] stand up in districts that were against it and have to vote for it," said Burns.

He said Dems eventually will drop impeachment.

"I think they're going to come out and [say]... 'We do not want to put the American public through this type of debacle. However, of course, it's fully warranted,'" Burns said. "There's always a rhetorical flourish for everything, which achieves your goals semantically and rhetorically."

Limbaugh said the Democrats' campaign against Trump, and the results of the 2016 election, actually is in its third year.

"It starts with Trump-Russia collusion. What happened to that? Now we have an impeachment over a phone call that in 2016 and 2017 and 2018 nobody knew was gonna be made. The phone call happens in July between Trump and the president of Ukraine. That’s the bombshell?" he said. "And now we’ve got, since that didn’t pan out, where’s the whistleblower? Who is this guy? The whistleblower, that didn’t bear out. That’s gonna poof. So now we’ve got this endless parade of diplomats and State Department and Pentagon people who are going in in private and telling Adam Schiff these blockbuster stories. Really? They’re throwing things up against the wall. They’ve got nothing. They never have had anything."

He said, "Let me put this in the context of the last three years. It starts with Trump-Russia collusion. That’s gone. The walls were closing in. Trump was history. It was only a matter of time, nothing, zip, zero, nada. Whistleblower, gone, zip, zero, nada. Now it’s Bill Taylor somebody nobody’s ever heard of. … There was nothing to the Ukraine phone call. There’s nothing but trouble with the whistleblower. And, by the way, the whistleblower has other problems. His own past liaisons, his contacts, his motivations. He is an Adam Schiff friend of a staffer! Adam Schiff walked the whistleblower through the process."