Rush Limbaugh: Dems' impeachment witnesses 'crapping out'

Democrats have been boasting they will have their impeachment inquiry of President Trump completed by Thanksgiving.

All of a sudden, however, they're now talking about Christmas.

They explain that their witnesses – testifying behind closed doors to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's team – are giving them so much new evidence of massive wrongs by the president that they need more time.

Bunk, contends talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

They want more time because they haven't obtained what they want from the witnesses, he insisted on Tuesday.

"This is not an impeachment that they're running. It is a deception," he said. "It's nothing more than a sham bunch of interviews in a basement, and now Schiff is not even releasing the transcripts to Republicans, not allowing Republicans in."

Schiff, he said, simply comes out and lies about the testimony of witnesses, who later deny the chairman's claims.

Limbaugh said that what's happening is "the exact opposite" of what Democrats are saying.

"They aren’t finding any impeachable evidence. That's the problem!"

He pointed out it was Schiff who "promised everybody he had evidence of Trump and Russia colluding, and he has yet to produce it."

So now the story is about all the witnesses and all the information they have about the president.

"They need more time to investigate all these new leads," he said. "But we know that is a lie. You know how we know that's a lie? Because if there was any new dirt on Trump, Schiff would have immediately leaked it to the New York Times or the Washington Post. There haven't been any new crimes reported by either of those stellar fake news sites. In fact, the Democrats' real problem is that their star witnesses are crapping out on 'em. Big time."

Limbaugh said the Democrats' witnesses are giving up "zero evidence of any criminal behavior, high crime behavior, misdemeanor behavior, impeachable offenses. There isn't any! There are none. Instead of coming up with dirt on Trump they're basically supporting everything Trump has said."

That's evident, he explained, because Democrats are concealing the transcripts of the testimonyies.

"The truth is there's panic city inside Schiff's committee room. They're not getting anything. So now they leak to the New York Times, 'Oh, my God. We’re getting so much. We may not be able to get this done by Thanksgiving.' Democrats in the media – New York Times, Washington Post – insisting the Democrats want to slow down the impeachment process in order to sharpen their case."

He pointed out that even the New York Times "admits the Democrats haven’t been able to move the needle despite all of the hysteria in the last couple of weeks."

"They basically come out and say that. Schiff and Pelosi have been unable to move the needle."