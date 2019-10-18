Rush Limbaugh: House won't let go of 'impeachment'

The Democratic-majority House will never vote to impeach President Trump, contends talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It's because the Republican-majority Senate holds the power to convict, he said Friday

The Democrats are "not gonna give the politics of this away."

"They want to be able to talk about impeachment, and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Rep. Adam] Schiff and the Democrats want to be seen as the people running it, in charge of it – the politics of it," he said.

Limbaugh noted that "the minute they have a vote and hand this over to the Senate, the Senate is in control of impeachment, not the House."

"The Senate is run by Republicans. They're not gonna do that. It's real simple. They are not going to let go of their control of all the narratives attached to impeachment, and that would happen if they go to the Senate with it," he said.

"Forget that the Senate is Republicans. Forget that. Do you see them giving up day-to-day control over the narrative of impeachment? I don't, and that's the main reason I think that they’re not gonna go through with this."

He pointed out the Democrats would need 20 Republicans to vote to convict.

"They might get Romney and two or three others, but they’re not gonna get 20. That means Trump’s acquitted. That’s the worst thing that could happen [for them]," he said.

Instead, the Democrats want the accusations, innuendo and the secret testimony to continue.

"They want this to go on all next year. They want to be able to have this thing go on and on and have it be a daily thing. And the minute they have a vote and the minute they go to trial, they turn control of it over to Mitch McConnell, who they hate — and I just don’t see them doing that because, folks, this is purely politics. This is raw politics. This isn’t about crimes."

He said the Democrats' ultimate objective is to "reverse the 2016 election."

"That's all this has ever been; it’s what it remains today," he said. "It’s not because they think Trump is an embarrassment that’s endangering the country and he’s just destroying it. It’s not about that at all. It's about the fact that they couldn’t beat him. It’s about the fact that he won. It’s about the fact that they haven’t been able to get rid of him yet."