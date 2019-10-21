San Francisco blacklists 22 states over failure to promote abortion

(National Review) The city of San Francisco has added 22 states with laws limiting abortion access to a blacklist that prevents city employees from traveling to those states on the city’s dime or dealing with businesses based in them.

The ban will take effect on January 1, 2020.

“We are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” said Mayor London Breed in a press release announcing the ban. “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”

