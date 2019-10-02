Sanders cancels events over heart problem

(Washington Examiner) Bernie Sanders will cancel campaign events until further notice after he experienced chest discomfort at a campaign event on Tuesday evening and received two stents following the discovery of blockage in one artery, his campaign said.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates,” Sanders' senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator is the oldest presidential primary candidate seeking the Democratic nomination. If elected, he would be the oldest president to ever serve in office. President Ronald Reagan, the oldest president ever, was 77 when he left office in 1989.

Read the full story ›