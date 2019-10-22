SECTIONS
'Save Catholic Church' by lifting ban on female priests, activists say

'Empowering women in roles that they are already serving in their communities is a solution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2019 at 6:24pm
(THE GUARDIAN) -- Campaigners have gathered in Rome to call for the lifting of a ban on female priests that would “save the Catholic Church” where it is failing to ordain enough men.

Activists from the Women’s Ordination Worldwide (Wow) group protested outside the Vatican on Tuesday as the church’s hierarchy pondered the idea of allowing married men in the Amazon to become priests in order to plug the shortage in the region.

The activists argue that ordaining women priests would solve the issue as effectively and should be prioritised.

