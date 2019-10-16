SECTIONS
Schiff facing ethics complaint over hunt for Trump 'material'

Expressed eagerness for details about president in 2017 fake phone call

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2019 at 9:30am
(Fox News) A prank call by Russian deejays fished in Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., but a Republican challenging him for his House seat doesn't think the call, in which Schiff expressed eagerness to get "compromising material" on President Trump, is a laughing matter.

Jon Hollis, who is running for the Los Angeles-area seat held by Schiff since 2001, has filed an ethics complaint against his opponent based on the 2017 call, in which a phony Ukrainian politician claimed to have graphic photos of the then newly-inaugurated President Trump.

“This letter serves as an official complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) regarding Rep. Adam Schiff’s illegal collusion with foreign entities and misuse of taxpayer resources for opposition research on political enemies,” one complaint, dated August 28 and filed by Jon Hollis, a Republican challenger for the seat in California’s 28th Congressional District, stated. “The evidence supporting Adam’s Schiff's violations of the law is compelling and irrefutable.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







