Schiff's challenger wants to send 'viper' into retirement

'He has been a carpetbagger since day 1'

WND News Services
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:14am
(Fox News) He's an unabashedly proud, MAGA hat-toting attorney in the left-leaning throngs of Los Angeles. And he has high hopes of removing Rep. Adam Schiff from his seat in California's 28th congressional district in 2020.

Meet Eric Early, Schiff’s leading Republican challenger, who minces no words when it comes to his desire to send the longstanding Democratic “viper into retirement and help give Congress back to the people.”

“Schiff could not care less about our district. He has been a carpetbagger since day one, having moved here from somewhere else to run against the then incumbent. In Schiff’s over 20 years representing the district, his record is appalling,” Early told Fox News. “He has done virtually nothing for the District while focusing almost exclusively on staying in power and trying to gain higher office.”

