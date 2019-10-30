Sean Hannity predicts Durham investigation will 'shock'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Fox News host Sean Hannity said the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation will "shock the conscience and soul of the nation."

He made the bold assertion on Saturday during a Politicon discussion with Democratic strategist James Carville in Nashville, Tennessee.

"There's a lot coming," Hannity said. "We got the Horowitz report on FISA abuse report coming. My sources tell me it will shock the conscience and soul of a nation and when the Durham report comes out, that will similarly shock the conscience and soul of the nation about abuse of power and corruption."

