'I could see the demons': Exorcism in Arkansas

'The spirit of the Lord fell into that room'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2019 at 12:05pm
(KATV) -- SEARCY, Arkansas — Amy Stamatis was left paralyzed below the waist after she plunged from the second story of her Searcy home onto a brick patio in November 2006.

The circumstances of the incident were unusual. Stamatis had climbed into an open window and was sitting on the sill when she fell. She insists that she did not jump.

But for months beforehand, Stamatis had been struggling with “dark thoughts.” She had heard voices telling her to kill herself and sought treatment from doctors and psychiatrists. The voices didn’t stop.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







