Senate Republican says Pelosi has 'so much hatred'

'She's going to do everything she can' to hurt Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2019 at 9:45am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump protected American troops by keeping House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the dark about the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, a Senate Republican said.

“If you’re worried about our troops, you can tell that, I mean — Pelosi hates Trump, and she’s going to do everything she can to hurt him,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott told the Washington Examiner. “And you can’t trust them. I think Trump made a good decision.”

Scott, a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, echoed Trump’s suggestion that Pelosi might have endangered U.S. forces by leaking information about the raid. Trump's stance drew condemnation from Democratic lawmakers, as the death of the world’s most wanted terrorist provided another opportunity for a partisan dispute in Washington.

Recently Posted

