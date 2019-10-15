Shock poll: 1/3 of black males back Trump against Dem candidate

A new Hill-HarrisX poll found a shocking 32% of black male voters would vote for Donald Trump over a generic Democratic opponent next fall.

Big League Politics reported noted that The Hill's reporting of the poll emphasized an "overwhelming majority of black voters" would support a Democrat in 2020 over Trump.

But the 32% figure represents a substantial rise in support compared to the 2016 election in which Trump receiving just 13 percent of the vote of black males, according to a CNN exit poll showed

The new Hill-HarrisX poll found just 7% of black females would vote for Trump. But the president got only 4% of that demographic in 2016 according to the CNN poll.

Big League Politics noted that on Friday, President Trump signed into law a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill supported by many African-American leaders.

The First Step Act reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and instructs the Justice Department to establish a risk and needs assessment system to classify inmate's risk and provide guidance on "housing, grouping, and program assignment."

Trump's relationship with rap icon Kanye West also has been a boost.

West defended the president in an appearance Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me, Kanye West told Kimmel.

"And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over; I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks — we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only, like, we can only be Democrats and all."

West stirred controversy in April by distributing a selfie of him wearing Trump's signature Make America Great Again hat.

“I didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash, and it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat no matter what the consequences were," West told Kimmel.

"And what it represented to me is not about policies — because I’m not a politician like that," he continued. “But it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said, in saying, you can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me."